Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slammed politicians for fueling Hindu-Sikh divisions after the November 3 attack on a Brampton temple.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has slammed politicians for perpetuating a false narrative that Hindus and Sikhs are at odds over the recent attack on a Brampton temple. Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean, Ontario, emphasized that the real divide is between Hindu-Canadians, the majority of Sikh-Canadians, and Khalistani extremists.

Also Read: Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

"Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognising and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs," Arya said in a post on X, adding, "First, let politicians know that Hindus and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians stand united on one side, while Khalistanis are on the other. Second, and importantly, I call on all Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge community leaders not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognize and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism".

The attack, which occurred on November 3, saw individuals carrying Khalistani flags confront devotees and disrupt an event at a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario. Arya condemned the act, highlighting the strong ties between Hindus and Sikhs in Canada, where individuals from both communities regularly visit each other's places of worship.

Arya's remarks come after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada, clarifying that they do not represent the entire Sikh community. This statement was made during recent Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions with India regarding the death of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Arya cited Sikh community leader Ujjal Dosanjh, who noted that many Sikhs distance themselves from Khalistan due to fear of violent consequences. Arya urged Hindus and Sikhs to educate Canadians about their united stance against Khalistani extremism and to demand that community leaders restrict politicians from speaking at events or temples unless they openly denounce Khalistani extremism.

The incident has exacerbated Indo-Canadian relations, already strained since Trudeau alleged Indian agents might have been involved in Nijjar's death. India dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and has since removed six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma from Canada.

Also Read: Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage shk

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024 dmn

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why snt

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Recent Stories

TVS iQube electric scooter gets tax exemption! Check features, prices and more gcw

TVS iQube electric scooter gets tax exemption! Check features, prices and more

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped dmn

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on RBA

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon