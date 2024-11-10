Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has slammed politicians for perpetuating a false narrative that Hindus and Sikhs are at odds over the recent attack on a Brampton temple. Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean, Ontario, emphasized that the real divide is between Hindu-Canadians, the majority of Sikh-Canadians, and Khalistani extremists.

"Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognising and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs," Arya said in a post on X, adding, "First, let politicians know that Hindus and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians stand united on one side, while Khalistanis are on the other. Second, and importantly, I call on all Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge community leaders not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognize and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism".

The attack, which occurred on November 3, saw individuals carrying Khalistani flags confront devotees and disrupt an event at a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario. Arya condemned the act, highlighting the strong ties between Hindus and Sikhs in Canada, where individuals from both communities regularly visit each other's places of worship.

Arya's remarks come after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada, clarifying that they do not represent the entire Sikh community. This statement was made during recent Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions with India regarding the death of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Arya cited Sikh community leader Ujjal Dosanjh, who noted that many Sikhs distance themselves from Khalistan due to fear of violent consequences. Arya urged Hindus and Sikhs to educate Canadians about their united stance against Khalistani extremism and to demand that community leaders restrict politicians from speaking at events or temples unless they openly denounce Khalistani extremism.

The incident has exacerbated Indo-Canadian relations, already strained since Trudeau alleged Indian agents might have been involved in Nijjar's death. India dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and has since removed six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma from Canada.

