'Absolute necessity': Amid Panama canal control row, Donald Trump says he wants to own Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump is openly discussing provocative aspirations for US territorial expansion as he prepares to return to the White House, warning about taking over the Panama Canal and wresting control of Greenland from Denmark.

'Absolute necessity': Amid Panama canal control row, Donald Trump says he wants to own Greenland shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday suggested he wants to buy Greenland as he named PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as his pick for the US ambassador to Denmark. The island has autonomous self-rule within the Kingdom of Denmark.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Howery. "Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States," he added.

Also read: Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH)

This comes as Trump, earlier in the day, threatened to reassert the United States' control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of charging excessive rates to use the Central American passage. During an event in Arizona, the president-elect said he would not let the canal fall into the 'wrong hands', further warning of potential Chinese influence.

Restoring US control of the Panama Canal

Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda for his upcoming presidency, pledging to roll back transgender rights, tackle illegal immigration with unprecedented measures, and challenge Panama’s control of the Panama Canal. Addressing a crowd of young conservatives at the AmericaFest conference, Trump promised a dramatic shift in domestic and foreign policy from the Biden administration.

On foreign policy, Trump surprised the audience with a bold pledge to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, criticizing Panamanian authorities for allegedly mistreating the United States. Citing what he called “ridiculous” fees for using the waterway, Trump stated that if Panama fails to adhere to the principles of the 1977 treaty granting it full control of the canal, the United States would demand its immediate return.

“If the principles behind the treaty are not followed, then we will demand that the canal be returned to the United States in full, quickly, and without question,” he said.

The Panama Canal, a critical trade route for global commerce, was operated by the United States until the treaty's terms were fully implemented in 1999.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

Single Chinese women are doing maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps. Here's why shk

Single Chinese women are doing maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps. Here's why

Donald Trump appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as senior policy advisor for AI dmn

Indian-American Sriram Krishnan honored to be named White House policy advisor for AI, thanks Donald Trump

Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH) snt

Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH)

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive targets record 56 'tigers' in 2024 snt

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive targets record 56 'tigers' in 2024

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon