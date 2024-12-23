'Absolute necessity': Amid Panama canal control row, Donald Trump says he wants to own Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump is openly discussing provocative aspirations for US territorial expansion as he prepares to return to the White House, warning about taking over the Panama Canal and wresting control of Greenland from Denmark.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday suggested he wants to buy Greenland as he named PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as his pick for the US ambassador to Denmark. The island has autonomous self-rule within the Kingdom of Denmark.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Howery. "Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States," he added.

Also read: Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH)

This comes as Trump, earlier in the day, threatened to reassert the United States' control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of charging excessive rates to use the Central American passage. During an event in Arizona, the president-elect said he would not let the canal fall into the 'wrong hands', further warning of potential Chinese influence.

Restoring US control of the Panama Canal

Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda for his upcoming presidency, pledging to roll back transgender rights, tackle illegal immigration with unprecedented measures, and challenge Panama’s control of the Panama Canal. Addressing a crowd of young conservatives at the AmericaFest conference, Trump promised a dramatic shift in domestic and foreign policy from the Biden administration.

On foreign policy, Trump surprised the audience with a bold pledge to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, criticizing Panamanian authorities for allegedly mistreating the United States. Citing what he called “ridiculous” fees for using the waterway, Trump stated that if Panama fails to adhere to the principles of the 1977 treaty granting it full control of the canal, the United States would demand its immediate return.

“If the principles behind the treaty are not followed, then we will demand that the canal be returned to the United States in full, quickly, and without question,” he said.

The Panama Canal, a critical trade route for global commerce, was operated by the United States until the treaty's terms were fully implemented in 1999.

Latest Videos