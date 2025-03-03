CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date

CUET UG 2025 application process starts! Apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in. Check important dates, application steps, and exam details here. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:56 AM IST

CUET UG 2025: The online application process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who want to take admission in undergraduate courses of various prestigious institutions across the country can fill the application form online by visiting the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. Please note that the last date for application is March 22, and the last date for depositing the fee is March 23, 2025.

CUET UG 2025: Important dates to note

Online application process begins- March 1, 2025
Last date to fill the application form- March 22, 2025
Last date for submission of application fee- March 23, 2025
Date for making correction in the form- March 24 to 26, 2025
Expected date of exam- May 8 to June 1, 2025

Also read: How to become a cybersecurity expert in India after 12th

CUET UG 2025: How to apply

Students interested in appearing for this entrance test can complete the application process on their own. To make it easier, the application steps are outlined below. Follow these steps to fill out the form effortlessly from a mobile, laptop, or desktop.

•    To fill the CUET UG 2025 Application Form, visit the official website.
•    Click on Registration for CUET(UG)-2025 is LIVE! in LATEST NEWS on the home page.
•    After this, register by clicking on the registration link.
•    Complete the application process by filling other details through login.
•    Deposit the prescribed fee and take a printout of the application filled form for future reference.

Also read: Top 7 journalism colleges in India

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20 iwh

ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter and Foundation exam results to be announced on this day, check here iwh

RRB Group D Recruitment: Application window closes today, apply now for 32438 vacancies iwh

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: Check direct link and important details iwh

