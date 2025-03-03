CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date

CUET UG 2025: The online application process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who want to take admission in undergraduate courses of various prestigious institutions across the country can fill the application form online by visiting the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. Please note that the last date for application is March 22, and the last date for depositing the fee is March 23, 2025.

CUET UG 2025: Important dates to note

Online application process begins- March 1, 2025

Last date to fill the application form- March 22, 2025

Last date for submission of application fee- March 23, 2025

Date for making correction in the form- March 24 to 26, 2025

Expected date of exam- May 8 to June 1, 2025

CUET UG 2025: How to apply

Students interested in appearing for this entrance test can complete the application process on their own. To make it easier, the application steps are outlined below. Follow these steps to fill out the form effortlessly from a mobile, laptop, or desktop.

• To fill the CUET UG 2025 Application Form, visit the official website.

• Click on Registration for CUET(UG)-2025 is LIVE! in LATEST NEWS on the home page.

• After this, register by clicking on the registration link.

• Complete the application process by filling other details through login.

• Deposit the prescribed fee and take a printout of the application filled form for future reference.

