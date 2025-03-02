Israel blocks humanitarian aid to Gaza after ceasefire deal fails to advance

Israel has blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza after the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended without an agreement for a second phase.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 2, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

Tel Aviv: Israel has halted the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, as negotiations for an extension failed to reach a consensus. Earlier, Israel stated that it would accept a US-backed proposal to prolong the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover in exchange for the release of half of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Hamas has called for the implementation of the second phase of the initial agreement to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza, marking the first day of Ramadan amid widespread destruction, express deep fears over the potential resumption of conflict.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israel’s military operations has reached 48,388, with 111,803 people injured. However, the Government Media Office reports at least 61,709 fatalities, stating that thousands more are presumed dead beneath the rubble.

Israel adopted the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during Ramzan and Passover period. The decision was taken after a security discussion chaired by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with the participation of Israel's Defence Minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Following a security discussion chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the participation of the Defense Minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team, it was decided. Israel adopts the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover period."

On the first day of the framework, half of the living and deceased hostages will be released. Upon its conclusion, if an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released, according to the statement released by the Israel Prime Minister's Office.

The statement released by Israel's Prime Minister's Office states, "Steve Witkoff proposed the framework on extending the ceasefire after gaining the impression that, at present, there was no possibility of bridging between the positions of the sides on ending the war, and that additional time was required for talks on a permanent ceasefire."

