Watch: Giant python crawls inside UP school bus; rescued

A giant python was discovered inside the engine of a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. The video showing the rescue attempt by forest department officials has emerged on social media.

We all know snakes are one of the most terrifying reptiles in the world. No matter their size or specie, it is scary to witness the reptile in close vicinity. In such a case, can you imagine a giant python on a school bus?

Horrifying, right? If we encounter a lizard or a spider, many of us freak out of fear and escape the spot in no time. And if it is a snake instead of a lizard or a spider, the frightening scenario is enough to give a person a big shock. One such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday. The viral video shows a giant python inside a school bus.

According to reports and the video that has surfaced online, the giant snake had crawled inside and was hiding underneath the bus of Ryan Public School, parked at the stands.

After obtaining the information, Circle Officer (CO) Vandana Singh and City Magistrate Pallavi Mishra arrived, called the forest department team to the spot, and got the python rescued. Since it was a holiday, the school was closed and thankfully, no children were on board.

The python video rescued by forest department officials has gone viral on social media. In the video, the official can be seen pulling the python from the bottom of the engine.

Twitter user and Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

The 27-second-long video shows the python being pulled out of the engine. While the rescuers pull it using a stick, the massive snake remains firm.

After an hour-long operation by forest department officials, the 11-foot-long python weighing around 80 kg was recovered and released into the wild.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30K views 797 likes. A user wrote, "Teaching programming at school is dangerous that too Python language." Another person commented, "It might have thought it’s going to the programming school." Watch the video.

