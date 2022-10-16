Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Policeman caught stealing light bulb; watch caught on cam

    A police inspector from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was suspended after a video of him stealing a light bulb from outside a shop surfaced online. The week-old incident allegedly took place on October 6.

    Uttar Pradesh: Policeman caught stealing light bulb; watch caught on cam
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the police personnel. They are a group of personnel who implement laws, prevent any civil disorder, save the general public and punish lawbreakers. What if a policeman turned a thief? Unacceptable right? One such video from the Phulpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has emerged on social media.

    The caught-on-cam footage is a week-old incident that allegedly occurred on October 6. The video shows a police inspector stealing an electric bulb outside a paan shop during night duty. The officer in the video, identified as Rajesh Verma, was posted at Phulpur Kotwali. SSP suspended the police inspector after the video went viral. 

    The inspector enters a shuttered paan store at the beginning of the 35-second clip. He then turned to look around the area. He quickly removes the bulb from the paan shop roof, puts it in his pocket, and leaves after making sure no one is nearby. This event occurred while the officer was on night duty during the Dussehra Mela.

    The following day, when the shopkeeper detected the missing bulb, he reviewed the CCTV footage and was surprised to discover that the thief was a police inspector. The person believed to serve the people is stealing a light bulb.

    The accused officer was relocated to the Phulpur police station around eight months ago after receiving a promotion. The suspended officer said that because it was dark where he was stationed, he had simply taken the bulb out and hung it up. However, he is the subject of a departmental investigation.

    The video became insanely viral on several social media sites after being posted online. Users on social media are criticising the working style of the inspector. Watch the video

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
