Patient narrow escapes after lift malfunctions in a hospital; spine-chilling video goes viral

A CCTV footage shows a man on a stretcher who narrowly escaped getting his legs chopped off during an elevator mishap. The panicky condition took place in the hallway of a hospital building, video of which is now going viral on social media.

Lifts or elevators are an essential technology for modern-day lifestyles and high-rise buildings. Also, the mechanism is beneficial for us to climb tall buildings. Lifts save our hard work and time. Even in hospitals, this mechanism provides vertical transportation for patients, wheelchairs, and stretchers. Some elevators are also used for firefighting and building evacuation purposes. However, this video proves why lifts must be appropriately maintained and have fail-safe mechanisms.

In a scary event, a patient on a stretcher narrowly escaped getting his legs chopped off during an elevator mishap. Twitter user Abhinay Deshpande shared this video on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read: Watch: Giant Cobra hides inside shoe; hair-raising video goes viral

The video starts with hospital staff carrying a man on a stretcher. While one manages to go inside the lift, the other is seen outside. When the stretcher carrying the patient is halfway inside the lift, suddenly, the elevator begins to move down, and the stretcher gets stuck. This was when the panicky situation was created in the hospital building. A hospital employee was also gets trapped inside the lift with the patient.

What happens next is painful. Yes, the other video shows the patient falling inside the lift. However, the stretcher saved him from life-threatening injuries. There is not much information about the location of the incident or the patient's condition. However, the man appears to have evaded death by a fraction of a second.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 222K views and 1176 retweets. Social media users expressed concern over the patient and the elevator's poor performance. A user wrote, "Is patient okay? Slight more delay and he would've been cut in half." Another person commented, "This is shameful!!! Is the patient safe? The lift company should be sued." Watch the video.

Also Read: Landing wheel falls off Boeing jet soon after take-off; here's what happens next