From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Mar 1, 2022, 7:42 PM IST

    Even as Russian troops continue bombing, carry out ground-based assaults and horrifying airstrikes across Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the crisis into a broader nuclear conflict has sent the world into a tizzy.

    When Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, Putin made the chilling threat to the rest of the world that they would 'face the consequences greater than any you have faced in history' if they intervened. 

    "No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor," Putin said.

    He added that Russia is 'one of the most potent nuclear powers and has a certain edge in a range of state-of-the-art weapons'.

    According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has a total nuclear warhead inventory of 5,977 - this is the biggest in the world. The US has 5,428 while France has 290 and the UK has 225.

    The country's military is armed with some of the most brutal weapons to exist, including 4,447 warheads, Kalibr cruise missiles, flame throwers and 16 million-dollar 'father of all bombs' that can vaporise bodies. 

    Watch this video to take a look at Putin's nuclear arsenal, some of which are reportedly being used now and some that could be deployed in the future.

    Russian nuclear doctrine allows for the use of what is known as a tactical nuclear weapon - a limited nuclear explosion - to be deployed in a conventional conflict to make the enemy back down. 

    Strategic nuclear weapons can hit targets much further afield, such as the US. Tactical nuclear weapons is the term used for those deployed on a battlefield, such as Ukraine.

    For years, some US officials have worried that Putin, if faced with the prospect of losing a war in Europe, might resort to the use of nuclear weapons, thinking it would quickly bring the conflict to an end on his terms.

