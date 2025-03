Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is temporarily leaving his iconic Mannat residence in Bandra due to renovation work! The King of Bollywood has shifted to a luxurious duplex in Pali Hill, co-owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani. His new neighbors? Actor Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh! Fans are shocked as this marks SRK’s first move in over two decades!