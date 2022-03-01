  • Facebook
    Is Putin's family hidden in a nuclear war proof hi-tech bunker in Siberia?

    Russia, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Even as Russian troops continue to carry out airstrikes and on-ground assault against Ukrainian forces, a Russian professor has now claimed that President Vladimir Putin has moved his family members to a Siberian 'underground city', designed to survive a nuclear war. 

    A former professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Valrey Solovey, has also alleged that the Russian President suffers from a secret illness.

    Also read: Fact Check: Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin's photo with Hitler moustache fake?

    In a video posted on YouTube, the 61-year-old professor claimed that Putin has in recent days hidden his family members in an 'underground city' in Siberia. The luxury hi-tech bunker is located in the Altai Mountains and was designed for protection in the event of nuclear war, Solovey noted.

    Solovey's claim that Putin's family has been moved to an 'underground city' in Siberia comes even as Russia continues to pound Kyiv and Kharkiv with missie strikes, leading to accusations that the Russian President is waging war on helpless Ukrainians.

    "At the weekend, President Putin's family was evacuated to a special bunker prepared in case of nuclear war. This bunker is located in the [mountainous] Altai Republic. In fact, it is not a bunker, but a whole underground city, equipped with the latest science and technology. I hope this means something to you? That the President sends his family to this bunker?" Solovey said in a video.

    According to reports, if Solovey's claims are to be believed, then the Russian professor is most likely referring to a sprawling mountain dacha built ostensibly by Gazprom around a decade ago in the Ongudaysky district of the Altai Republic, a region of Siberia bordering Mongolia, China and Kazakhstan.

    Also read: Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    Professor Solovey has in the past alleged that Putin suffers from medical problems that are hidden from the public and have also taken part in bizarre secret shamanic rituals alongside his defence minister Sergey Shoigu.

    Although some people have dismissed Professor Solovey as a conspiracy theorist and hoaxer, reports suggest that he was interrogated by Russian authorities for seven hours last week over allegations about Putin's medical condition on a Telegram site he operates.

    Reports added that Solovey's residence was also searched, and several electronic items were seized. The Russian professor was eventually released, but the case is reportedly still open.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
