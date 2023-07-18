Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    A "nude" protest by young men who walked to the streets in order to draw attention to the problem of bogus caste certificates in government jobs in the state was witnessed by the Chhattisgarh legislature on the first day of the session.

    During the commencement of the Chhattisgarh assembly session, a unique and attention-grabbing event unfolded as young men in the state resorted to a "nude" protest. The aim of this demonstration was to draw attention to the prevalent problem of fake caste certificates in government employment. While the demand for action against fake caste certificates is not new, this marked the first instance of such a protest taking place in Chhattisgarh.

    In a bold display of protest, young individuals took to the streets without clothes, holding placards that demanded action against those who had allegedly secured government jobs through fake caste certificates.

    In their efforts to garner attention from those in power, the protesting youth would eagerly run towards VVIP vehicles passing by, hoping to capture the attention of influential individuals. Carrying their placards, they would closely follow these vehicles as they made their way towards the assembly.

    The issue of fake caste certificates being used to obtain government jobs in Chhattisgarh has been a recurring topic in the news. In 2021, an executive engineer from the Public Works Department (PWD) was suspended for utilizing a counterfeit Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate.

