India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

The Santhal Revolt was a rebellion in Jharkhand and West Bengal against both the British East India Company and zamindari system by the Santhal.

1855. Two years before the First Indian war of Independence. The historic struggle when India’s tribals rose against the British. The legendary Santhal Revolt.

The sprawling Santhal jungles were spread across today’s four states. From Jharkhand through Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. The land which witnesses struggles even today by the tribals to safeguard their rights.

Triggering the revolt was the new Permanent Settlement Law brought by the English. The legislation helped the British to auction off all lands to force out the tribals from their own forest lands. They were denied permission to use their own forest resources. Forests were declared Reserved for the company to take over.

The rest of the Santhal land was auctioned off to Zamindars. Deprived of their livelihood and homeland, Santhals came together. Their leaders were four brothers and two sisters from a Murmu tribal priest. Sidhu, Kanhu, Chand, Bhairav, and their sisters Phulo and Jhano.

7 July 1855. Thousands of Santhals assembled at Bhoganadih village. They proclaimed themselves free and pledged to liberate their forests. The angry tribals killed a policeman who came to threaten them. Clashes spread like a forest fire. Attacks were launched on the British and Zamindars.

Santhals declared forests ranging from Jharkhand to Bengal as liberated. It took a year for the British army to suppress the rebellion. Hundreds of British officials and zamindars were killed, More than 20000 Santhal warriors too laid their lives, including Sidhu and Kanhu. Though the revolt was brutally suppressed, the English were forced to amend the forest laws.

