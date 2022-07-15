India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

Indian National Army was formed under the leadership of Rash Bihari Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. General Mohan Singh was among the most prominent INA leaders who led it on the war field. He was INA’s first General.

Born in Sialkot, Punjab, Singh was enrolled in British Indian Army’s 14th Punjab Regiment. He was among the force sent to Malaya for Britain. It was when Japan joined the 2nd World War by bombing Pearl Harbour. Japan was Germany’s Asian ally against the allied forces led by Britain, the Soviet Union, and the USA. Japan ran over the allied forces in South East Asia. Among the British Indian soldiers captured by Japan was Mohan Singh.

The nationalist Indian soldiers in the Japanese prison were organized into an independent unit that turned against Britain. Japan gave it full backing and freed about 40,000 Indians who formed the Azad Hind Fauj. Among its leaders were Mohan Singh and Pritam Dhillon.

Sometime later, Mohan Singh was suspicious of the Japanese intentions and fell out with them. He was taken into custody by Japan and released only after Netaji arrived in Tokyo and discussed with the authorities. Following the defeat of Japan in the 2nd WW, Britain rounded up all INA soldiers and tried them at the historic Red Fort trial. However, with India gaining freedom, all the INA soldiers were freed.

After independence, Mohan Singh joined Indian National Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He breathed last in 1989 at 80.

