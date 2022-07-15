Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Indian National Army was formed under the leadership of Rash Bihari Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. General Mohan Singh was among the most prominent INA leaders who led it on the war field.

    Jul 15, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    Indian National Army was formed under the leadership of Rash Bihari Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. General Mohan Singh was among the most prominent INA leaders who led it on the war field. He was INA’s first General. 

    Born in Sialkot, Punjab, Singh was enrolled in British Indian Army’s 14th Punjab Regiment. He was among the force sent to Malaya for Britain. It was when Japan joined the 2nd World War by bombing Pearl Harbour. Japan was Germany’s Asian ally against the allied forces led by  Britain, the Soviet Union, and the USA. Japan ran over the allied forces in South East Asia. Among the British Indian soldiers captured by Japan was Mohan Singh. 

    Also watch: India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    The nationalist Indian soldiers in the Japanese prison were organized into an independent unit that turned against Britain. Japan gave it full backing and freed about 40,000 Indians who formed the Azad Hind Fauj. Among its leaders were Mohan Singh and Pritam Dhillon. 

    Sometime later, Mohan Singh was suspicious of the Japanese intentions and fell out with them. He was taken into custody by Japan and released only after Netaji arrived in Tokyo and discussed with the authorities. Following the defeat of Japan in the 2nd WW, Britain rounded up all INA soldiers and tried them at the historic Red Fort trial. However, with India gaining freedom, all the INA soldiers were freed. 

    After independence, Mohan Singh joined Indian National Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He breathed last in 1989 at 80.

    Also watch: India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Recent Videos

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help
    World News

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling
    India News

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling