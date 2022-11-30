Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    In this video, watch Indian and American soldiers detail the weapons being used in Yudh Abhyas, the annual joint exercise between the two countries

    Nov 30, 2022

    Indian and American troops are currently engaged in military drills in Uttarakhand's Auli. Yudh Abhyas, the annual joint exercise between the two countries, is being held in the Himalayan heights for the first time. Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska, US, hosted the previous edition of the Yudh Abhyas in October 2021.

    During the drills, the forces of the two nations are sharing best practices on peacekeeping and peace enforcement and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, among others.

    The two armies will also undertake Field Training Exercises, which will include mountain warfare skills, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, combat medical aid in adverse conditions and casualty evacuation. Besides this, the drills focus on a broad spectrum of combat skills, including employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques, combat engineering and information operations. 

    In this video, watch Indian and American soldiers detail the weapons being used in the exercise. Take a look.

