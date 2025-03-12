White House calls out India's 150% tariff on US alcohol, pushes for fair trade

The White House criticized India’s 150% tariff on US alcohol and 100% on agricultural products, calling it a trade barrier. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump’s push for fair trade while targeting Canada’s high tariffs. Trump claims India agreed to lower some tariffs.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

On Tuesday, the White House raised concerns over high tariffs imposed on American goods by various countries, including India. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted that India levies a 150% tariff on American alcohol and a 100% tariff on agricultural products, making trade challenging for US exporters.  

At a press briefing, Leavitt reiterated President Donald Trump’s commitment to fair trade, stating that the US seeks reciprocal and balanced trade practices. She also took a sharp stance against Canada, accusing it of taking advantage of American businesses and workers for decades.  

"The president is reacting again to how Canada has been taking advantage of the United States and hardworking Americans for years," Leavitt said. She explained that Canada’s tariffs on American cheese and butter are nearly 300%, making it hard for US dairy products to compete.

Expanding on international trade barriers, she presented a chart showing tariff rates imposed by several nations, including India and Japan. "Do you think a 150% tariff on American alcohol helps Kentucky bourbon exports to India? I don’t think so," she remarked, underlining the hurdles faced by American businesses.  

The press conference followed Trump's recent remarks about increasing tariffs on Mexico and Canada, arguing that the US has long been exploited in global trade. He has already implemented tariffs on multiple nations, including China, Mexico, and Canada, citing economic and border security concerns, reported TOI. 

On March 7, Trump temporarily delayed certain tariffs on Mexican and Canadian products ahead of their April 2 enforcement. This decision came after discussions with Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, though he continued to criticize Canada’s trade policies.  

Addressing India's tariffs, Trump has previously expressed frustration over the difficulty of trading with India, calling its tax rates excessive. He stated that India has agreed to lower some tariffs, attributing this move to increased scrutiny of its trade policies.  

The US has been pushing for a more favorable trade relationship with India, especially as American businesses seek greater access to the Indian market. However, the high tariff rates on key products like alcohol and agricultural goods remain a major sticking point.

