"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea

Elon Musk and Justin Trudeau engaged in a heated exchange on X, with Musk mocking Trudeau's rejection of Donald Trump's suggestion that Canada join the US.

A heated exchange erupted on Wednesday between Elon Musk and Justin Trudeau, with Musk belittling the Canadian Prime Minister by calling him a "girl" on X (previously known as Twitter) to dismiss his authority. Musk joined this developing spat after Trudeau publicly rejected Donald Trump's suggestion that the US could take over Canada.

Earlier this week, Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister due to a significant decline popularity. Trump has been taunting the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States and Trudeau rebuffed this idea. "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner," Trudeau declared.

Musk, known for his blunt responses, mocked Trudeau's statement. "Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn't matter what you say," Musk retorted, and his mention of Trudeau as governor of Canada added more fuel to the fire.

Trump, however, remains undeterred. He reiterated his proposal, suggesting that Canada joining the US would be "something really special." The President-elect also hinted at using economic leverage, including a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. He also called the US-Canada border as an 'artificially drawn line' and mentioned Trudeau as governor.

Musk's comments have been seen as endorsing Trump's views. He praised the recent political shifts, saying "masculinity is back" and "great men are ascendant."

Trudeau's resignation comes amid growing dissent within his party and a struggling economy. As Canada prepares for its next federal election, polls predict a landslide victory for the Conservatives, which could lead to a significant shift in the country's politics.

