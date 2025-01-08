BREATHTAKING! NASA astronaut on board ISS shares mesmerising bird's-eye view video of the aurora (WATCH)

NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently unveiled a breathtaking perspective of the aurora borealis as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

BREATHTAKING! NASA astronaut on board ISS shares mesmerising bird's-eye view video of the aurora (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

The ethereal dance of the Northern Lights is often admired from Earth, but few have the privilege of witnessing this spectacle from above. NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently unveiled a breathtaking perspective of the aurora borealis as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

Sharing his experience on X, (formerly Twitter), Pettit posted, "Flying over aurora; intensely green." Accompanying his words was a mesmerizing video showcasing the space station’s lower structures silhouetted against the radiant green glow of the aurora, creating a visual masterpiece.

The Northern Lights, typically forming at altitudes between 60 to 186 miles (100 to 300 km), pale in comparison to the ISS’s altitude of approximately 230 to 285 miles (370 to 460 km). From this vantage point, astronauts like Pettit can marvel at the aurora from a unique bird’s-eye view, revealing its intricate details and vivid hues.

At 69, Don Pettit is NASA’s oldest astronaut, currently on his third mission aboard the ISS as part of the Expedition 72 crew. Renowned for his exceptional orbital photography, Pettit has spent over 300 days in space capturing Earth's splendor, with his aurora images earning him widespread acclaim.

The phenomenon of the Northern and Southern Lights occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere, energizing gas particles to emit light. These glowing gases, visible from the ISS, are predominantly green due to oxygen molecules, though occasional hints of pink and blue stem from nitrogen.

Awe From Space and Beyond

Pettit’s video sparked wonder among social media users, with one commenter exclaiming, "It’s like a massive emerald come alive!" Another added, "Not sure how I thought it would look from above, but this is incredible."

While the aurora is usually confined to high latitudes near the poles, solar events like coronal mass ejections can create geomagnetic storms, pushing the vibrant display farther south. Pettit’s footage was captured amidst such heightened solar activity, marked by X-class solar flares – the most intense kind – and a massive coronal hole releasing streams of solar wind.

The recent surge in auroral brilliance coincides with the sun’s solar maximum, the peak of its 11-year activity cycle. With increased sunspots and solar flares, stunning auroral displays are becoming more frequent, offering astronauts more opportunities to document these celestial wonders.

NASA has cautioned that while solar flares can disrupt communication systems and pose risks to spacecraft, no significant disturbances were reported during these recent events. Instead, the heightened solar activity has gifted humanity with awe-inspiring visuals, serving as a testament to the beauty and power of our cosmos.

Also read: Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll reaches 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Understanding Santa Ana winds: Weather phenomenon driving wildfires in California dmn

Understanding Santa Ana winds: Weather phenomenon driving wildfires in California (WATCH)

Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll rises to 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up shk

Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll reaches 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up

'Oh Canada': Donald Trump shares new map showing Canada as part of US; SEE viral post shk

'Oh Canada': Donald Trump shares new map showing Canada as part of US; SEE viral post

California wildfire doubles in size to 3,000 acres, Palisades blaze destroys homes; WATCH dramatic videos snt

California wildfire doubles in size to 3,000 acres, Palisades blaze destroys homes; WATCH dramatic videos

Deeply hurtful and entirely untrue OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies sister's sexual abuse allegations; read post snt

'Deeply hurtful & entirely untrue': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies sister's sexual abuse allegations; read post

Recent Stories

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, President, CM, Governors

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride gcw

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Football Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH) hrd

Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India RBA

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees AJR

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon