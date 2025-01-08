Understanding Santa Ana winds: Weather phenomenon driving wildfires in California (WATCH)

Santa Ana winds are dry, warm, and gusty winds that fuel wildfires in southern California. Learn about them and how they are formed.

Southern California's cooler months bring a notorious weather phenomenon: the Santa Ana winds. These dry, warm, and gusty winds have fueled some of the region's most devastating wildfires. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of this complex weather event.

Santa Ana winds are a type of northeast wind that blows from the interior of southern California toward the coast and offshore. This unusual wind pattern moves in the opposite direction of the normal onshore flow, which carries moist air from the Pacific into the region.

Formation of Santa Ana winds

The Santa Ana winds are formed by high pressure over the Great Basin, a vast desert interior spanning several western states. As the air sinks, it loses moisture and flows clockwise toward southern California. Upon reaching the region, the air must navigate through massive mountain ranges, causing it to accelerate and dry out further.

The combination of extremely low humidity levels and powerful winds makes Santa Ana winds a perfect storm for wildfires. Humidity levels often drops to single-digit percentages, causing vegetation to dry out and become highly susceptible to ignition. The powerful winds can then spread embers rapidly, fueling massive fires.

Some of southern California's most catastrophic wildfires have been linked to Santa Ana winds. The 2018 Woolsey fire killed three people and destroyed over 1,600 structures. The Franklin fire damaged or destroyed nearly 50 homes in the Malibu area.

The name "Santa Ana winds" is commonly attributed to Santa Ana Canyon in Orange County. However, other theories and nicknames, such as "devil winds," persist.

Residents and visitors to the area should better understand the Santa Ana winds to take necessary precautions to mitigate their impact.

