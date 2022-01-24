Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

One day in his school changing rooms, the student, who asked not to be named, was dared to empty two full cans of Lynx onto his nipples.

One day in his school changing rooms, the student, who asked not to be named, was dared to empty two full cans of Lynx onto his nipples.

According to mirror.co.uk, immediately afterwards someone flicked his nipples, causing them to pop off.

He was quoted saying, “At first it's just cold. It's not really a big thing. And then it starts to burn and you're just there waiting for it to finish. It was fine, it was all fine. Then the boy who was actually freezing my nipples, he flicked both my nipples. And that's when the nipples fell off.”

“Have you ever seen a wart? It was exactly like that. It hurt. It was like raw, exposed skin,” he added as quoted by mirror.co.uk.

Despite saying he would do it again, the teen admitted “it was stupid”, adding, “Now I don’t have any nipples.”

At the time, the 19-year-old maths student from London was 15 and determined to ‘show off’ in front of his friends.

He told the Liverpool Echo, “I’m in German, just sitting, and my nipples are now gone. I’m just relaxing, and then people said, “Your shirt is bleeding.”

And you just see two bloodstains on both my nipples.”

He added people usually react with disbelief when he reveals his lack of nipples, although most people end up laughing - including his first girlfriend. He would do it again if he was back in that dressing room now, he said.

However, he urged caution for anyone considering freezing their nips after he shared his story with the uniofliverpoolmemepage on Instagram.

In 2014, children were warned of the so-called aerosol challenge. This involved young people emptying the contents of deodorant spray cans until they couldn’t bear the skin.