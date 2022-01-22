Spicy viral social media ‘One Chip Challenge’ hospitalises multiple students in California

The dare, created by chip company Paqui, asks people to eat a single chip covered in hot sauce and peppers. The challenge is concerning parents.

At least 3 California high school students were hospitalised after participating in a viral social media challenge named ‘One Chip Challenge’, that involves eating a mega-spicy chip. Officials from the Lodi High School in Sacramento said the students have participated in a social media challenge where it requires an individual to eat an ultra-spicy pepper potato chip.

According to Insider, the chip contains Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, and those participating in the challenge cannot drink water or eat anything else to cool down.

The teens are all students at Lodi High School — home of the Flames — and were partaking in the viral “One Chip Challenge,” Chelsea Vongehr, a spokeswoman for Lodi Unified School District, said in an email.

Some of the students, from Lodi High School near Sacramento, needed medical attention after eating the pepper-laced potato chip as part of the “One Chip Challenge”, Adam Auerbach, the school principal, told Insider.

“Each student who has taken part has had a similar reaction, struggling to breathe and catch their breath” he said in an emailed comment. “We have also had students vomiting on themselves.”

As a result of this incident, the school’s principal has banned the chip on campus. Students caught with it could be sent home for the day.

The Carolina Reaper pepper has been found to be over 2 million Scoville units, the New York Times reported.

The challenge is very popular online. The hashtag "OneChipChallenge" has over 475 million views on TikTok in total, with the most popular clips amassing millions of views and likes. It's also a major trend on YouTube, where big influencers have uploaded videos showing them completing the challenge.