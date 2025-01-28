At least 200 UK companies adopt permanent four-day work week for better work-life balance

At least 200 UK companies, employing over 5,000 people, have adopted a permanent four-day working week without pay cuts, driven by demand for flexibility and work-life balance.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

A significant shift is underway in the United Kingdom, as at least 200 companies, employing over 5,000 people, have adopted a permanent four-day working week without loss of pay. This move, facilitated by the 4 Day Week Foundation, is gaining traction across various industries, including charities, marketing, and technology firms.

Proponents of the four-day week argue that the traditional five-day pattern is outdated, having originated over a century ago. Joe Ryle, campaign director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, emphasizes that this change is long overdue, stating, "A four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives."

The benefits of a shorter workweek are multifaceted. Employees gain an additional 50% of free time, allowing for improved work-life balance and increased productivity. Employers, in turn, can attract and retain top talent, as well as enhance their brand reputation.

The adoption of the four-day week is not limited to small businesses or startups. Large corporations, including those in the business, consulting, and management sectors, are also embracing this change. London-based firms are leading the way, with 59 companies having implemented the four-day week.

This shift in working patterns is part of a broader cultural movement, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. As employees push back against traditional work-from-office and demand greater flexibility, companies are being forced to adapt.

Senior politicians, including Labour's deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, have expressed support for the four-day week. While the party has not officially endorsed the policy, the growing momentum behind this movement suggests that it may become a key issue in future elections.

A recent survey by Spark Market Research found that 78% of 18-34-year-olds in the UK believe that the four-day week will become the norm within five years. This demographic is driving the demand for greater flexibility and work-life balance, with 65% stating that they do not want to return to full-time office work.

Lynsey Carolan, managing director of Spark, notes, "18-34 [year olds], the core workforce of the next 50 years, are making their feelings known that they don't intend to go back to old-fashioned working patterns". As the UK continues to navigate this shift in working patterns, it is clear that the four-day week is no longer just a fringe idea, but a mainstream movement that is here to stay.
 

