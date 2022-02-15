  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: What is Lassa fever? Know its symptoms, other details

    As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 fades and the world returns to normalcy, a new virus raises concerns in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, at least three instances of Lassa Fever have been verified, one of which has resulted in death. Here's all about the fever: 

    Explained What is Lassa fever Know its symptoms other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 fades and the world returns to normalcy, a new virus raises concerns in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, at least three instances of Lassa Fever have been verified, one of which has resulted in death. According to reports, all three instances of the virus originated in West Africa. The first fatality from the virus was recorded in Bedfordshire.

    Here's everything you need to know: 

    What is Lassa fever?
    According to the Centres for Disease Control and Pollution (CDC), the virus that causes Lassa fever is widespread in West Africa and was identified in 1969 in Lassa, Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Pollution (CDC). This illness was discovered after two nurses died in Nigeria. The fever is mostly prevalent in West African nations such as Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria, where it is endemic.

    How can one be infected?
    A person can become sick if they come into contact with food or household objects contaminated with infected rat urine or excrement. It can also be transferred, although rarely if a person comes into touch with an infected person's body fluids or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. Person-to-person transmission is more likely in hospital settings.

    What are the symptoms?
    Symptoms usually develop one to three weeks following exposure. Mild symptoms include a mild temperature, weariness, weakness, and headache, while severe symptoms include bleeding, trouble breathing, vomiting, face swelling, discomfort in the chest, back, and abdomen, and shock.

    While serious sickness might occur, the majority of people recover completely. The WHO estimates that the general death rate is 1%, although the observed rate among patients hospitalised to hospitals with severe cases is 15%.

    According to the CDC, the most common consequence connected with fever is hearing. Almost one-third of individuals afflicted have some degree of deafness. In many of these situations, the hearing loss is permanent. Significantly, deafness can develop in both moderate and severe fever presentations.

    How to prevent it?
    Avoiding contact with rats is the best approach to prevent infection. The CDC recommends avoiding contact with rats not just in locations where the illness is endemic but also maintaining hygiene in other areas to prevent rats from entering the house, storing food in rat-proof containers, and putting down rat traps.

    Also Read | WHO announces team of experts who will 'probe novel diseases, prevent future pandemics'

    Also Read | Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Also Read | Is WFH stressing your eyes? Watching mobile phone hurting your eyes? Here are 8 tips to reduce the eye strain

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daughters discover dad's body buried in shallow grave with hands cut off, toes protruding from ground-dnm

    Daughters discover dad’s body buried in shallow grave with ‘hands cut off’, toes protruding from ground

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street gcw

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street

    Brute kicks girlfriend's face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo-dnm

    Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare-dnm

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    Recent Stories

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    What's wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused

    football champions league Terrorised my family Manchester City Joao Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    'Terrorised my family': Manchester City's Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    Over 94 percent users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Over 94% users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction - ADT

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction

    India IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM DNM

    India’s IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon