Vistara cancels several flights for February, offers refunds and waiver of change fee in rescheduling

Vistara airline cancelled various flights for February, while numerous were rescheduled due to low demand, sources in aviation revealed on Sunday.

The cancellation and rescheduling of flights affected the passengers and led to several complaints. On Twitter, passengers raised their concern over Vistara's customer care unavailability. Shibashis Prusti, a scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), tweeted, "Dear Vistara airlines, You have cancelled a ticket from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on February 5. Your customer care number is a cheap gimmick, I think. No one responded, and It's been busy for 48 hours. Please refund the full amount ASAP."

Replying on the same, the Vistara spokesman on Monday said they are offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31. Vistara spokesperson said, after the sharp decline in the demand for air travel, due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases and imposed restrictions by several state governments, they are seeing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month.

However, the airline also added that they continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust capacity to demand given volatility. To minimise inconvenience to customers, we're offering a change fee waiver for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31. Vistara also said they would assist the impacted customers with rescheduling, refunds, etc., as applicable.

The Covid Omicron surge has slashed the demand for air travel, causing the airline to rework their domestic schedules and flight cancellations.

Earlier, Indigo announced the withdrawal of 20 per cent of its scheduled flights due to the low request.

Vistara, a full-service carrier, has stated that it is adjusting capacity to meet changing demand. An Air India official has stated that some flights with multiple daily services are merged based on load factors.