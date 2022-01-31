  • Facebook
    India logs 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths

    As per the Health Ministry, 2,62,628 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, totalling 3,89,76,122.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
    According to the Union Health Ministry, on Monday, India registered 2,09,918 fresh cases of the Covid-19 and 959 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall Covid-19 tally in the country now stands at 4,10,92,522 while the death toll mounted to 4,95,050. 

    Kerala reported 374 backlog deaths to Monday count, elevating the deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 18,31,268, and the daily positivity rate is reported at 15.77 per cent. 

    The daily Covid-19 cases have been declining for the past few days and are seen as a sign of receding third wave of the pandemic, driven by coronavirus's Omicron variant.  

    The daily Covid-19 tally on Monday reported a drop of 24,363 infections compared to the spike of infections on Sunday when as many as 2,34,281 infections were registered. 

    Also Read: NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    As per the Health Ministry, 2,62,628 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, totalling recoveries to 3,89,76,122. The current recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent. Under the ongoing coronavirus vaccine drive across the country, nearly 166.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered, according to government data. 

    On December 19, 2020, India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases, two crores on May 2 and three crores on June 23, 2021. 

    Those aged 15 to 18 will begin receiving their second dose of the Covid vaccine today. Covaxin is the only vaccine option available to those aged 15 to 18.

    Yesterday, Delhi recorded 3,674 new Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent. After reaching a record high of 28,867 on January 13, the number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining.

    On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, bringing the state's total caseload to 77,05,969.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
