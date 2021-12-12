VHP wants Ayodhya to be developed on the lines of Vatican City, Mecca

Rabindra Narain Singh, President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Sunday (December 12), said that the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya would be developed on the lines of the Vatican City and Mecca.

In a bid to establish Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindutva, VHP President Rabindra Narain Singh on Sunday (December 12) said the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in the city would be developed on the lines of the Vatican City and Mecca. The VHP chief was in the Dhantoli area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the bhoomipujan of the Vishwa Hindu Jankalyan Parishad's Vidarbha region office.

While addressing a gathering attended by VHP office-bearers and seers, Rabindra Narain Singh said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya would be developed on the lines of the headquarters of the Roman Catholic church, the Vatican City, and the holiest city of Islam, the Mecca. "It would become a symbol of Hindutva," claimed the VHP chief.

Speaking to the media, the VHP president also lauded the Narendra Modi government for tightening the noose around foreign funding aimed at religious conversion in the country. He also appealed to the Indian Muslim community to join Hindus in the service of India. "Hindus think nothing will happen to them. We are facing challenges because of this mentality," Singh said.

Accusing Christian missionaries of planning to uproot the Hindu dharma, Singh added that these missionaries are operating schools and hospitals in tribal areas for carrying out religious conversions. "Hindus need to become a strong united force to protect Hindutva and themselves," Singh said. The VHP chief also alleged that Indians today are more concerned about the GDP than inculcating 'sanskars' in their children.

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Jaipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there was now 'competition between two worlds' when it came to Indian politics - Hindu and Hindutvavadi. "The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu, but Godse was Hindutvavadi. Gandhiji spent his whole life searching for truth, to understand the truth. And finally, a Hindutvawadi shot him in the chest," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader contended that Hindutvavadis, who have been in power since 2014, spent their entire lives searching for power and can do anything for it. "They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. " Rahul Gandhi added that this country is of Hindus, not Hindutvavadis.

"We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus," he asserted.