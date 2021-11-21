Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal ups polls ante, ‘people will give chance to new party’

Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, upping the election ante said that the people of the state have seen development in Delhi in the past few years, asserting that the people have made up their minds to give a chance to a new party.

After reaching Dehradun, Kejriwal told media, “People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We will speak to the people.”

Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the Chief Ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal has been making regular visits to Uttarakhand for the last couple of months and visited poll-bound Uttarakhand on November 21. He had earlier visited Uttarakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttarakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.

Meanwhile, he is also scheduled to visit Punjab on November 22. According to reports, he is expected to make big announcements in Punjab states as well ahead of the Assembly elections. During his two-day visit to Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister will visit Moga district on Monday where he is mooted to meet actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood. The Aam Aadmi Party chief will be visiting Amritsar on Tuesday, where he will hold a press conference. He had visited Punjab's Sangrur and Bhatinda last month and interacted with the local farmers.

Punjab and Uttarakhand are among five states slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.