Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

Reaching out to taxi unions, who are a significant part of Goa's society due to tourism, Kejriwal informed them that if the AAP is elected, he will guarantee taxi drivers are appropriately represented in the new form of administration.

The Aam Aadmi Party is on a mission to crush the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress in poll-bound Goa, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal promising yet another inducement to Goans on Wednesday. Reaching out to taxi unions, who are a significant part of Goa's society due to tourism, Kejriwal informed them that if the AAP is elected, he will guarantee taxi drivers are appropriately represented in the new form of administration.

CM Kejriwal stated that cab drivers in Goa informed him that politicians refer to them as the "taxi mafia." They are offended. They are being ignored. He went on to say that if our government is created in Goa, they will construct a company in which, except 1-2 executives, the remaining will be cab drivers. Furthermore, the AAP chairman stated that if a cab driver is involved in an accident, the government will cover the full cost of their treatment.

Further pitching the drivers, Kejriwal stated that taxi drivers would choose the rate, the number of times the fare should be raised in a year, etc. If a taxi driver is injured in an accident, the Goa government will cover the entire cost of treatment.

Also Read | Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, Kejriwal slammed the BJP and Congress for criticising him for announcing free electricity for Goans. If ministers get 3,000 units of power for free, why can't citizens have 300 units for free? He added that the BJP and the Congress keeps saying Kejriwal is giving away everything for free. He questioned that if he prefers to provide 300 units of free power to my residents every month, what's wrong with that? He went on to say politicians are upset because these schemes would result in losing all of their corruption funds.