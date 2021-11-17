  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

    Reaching out to taxi unions, who are a significant part of Goa's society due to tourism, Kejriwal informed them that if the AAP is elected, he will guarantee taxi drivers are appropriately represented in the new form of administration.

    Goa Elections 2022 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Aam Aadmi Party is on a mission to crush the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress in poll-bound Goa, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal promising yet another inducement to Goans on Wednesday. Reaching out to taxi unions, who are a significant part of Goa's society due to tourism, Kejriwal informed them that if the AAP is elected, he will guarantee taxi drivers are appropriately represented in the new form of administration.

    CM Kejriwal stated that cab drivers in Goa informed him that politicians refer to them as the "taxi mafia." They are offended. They are being ignored. He went on to say that if our government is created in Goa, they will construct a company in which, except 1-2 executives, the remaining will be cab drivers. Furthermore, the AAP chairman stated that if a cab driver is involved in an accident, the government will cover the full cost of their treatment.

    Further pitching the drivers, Kejriwal stated that taxi drivers would choose the rate, the number of times the fare should be raised in a year, etc. If a taxi driver is injured in an accident, the Goa government will cover the entire cost of treatment.

    Also Read | Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    On Tuesday, Kejriwal slammed the BJP and Congress for criticising him for announcing free electricity for Goans. If ministers get 3,000 units of power for free, why can't citizens have 300 units for free? He added that the BJP and the Congress keeps saying Kejriwal is giving away everything for free. He questioned that if he prefers to provide 300 units of free power to my residents every month, what's wrong with that? He went on to say politicians are upset because these schemes would result in losing all of their corruption funds.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Elections 2022 BJP state chief urges party men to have tea with Dalits ask votes on nationalism gcw

    UP Elections 2022: State BJP chief wants cadre to have 'chai' with Dalits

    Ahead of Goa polls TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha gcw

    Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    UP Elections 2022 Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10000 honorarium for Anganwadi ASHA workers gcw

    UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away CM Mamata Banerjee reacts gcw

    West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away, CM Mamata Banerjee reacts

    SP Akhilesh Yadav announces he won't contest elections ahead of UP polls 2022 gcw

    Ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022, Akhilesh Yadav announces he won't contest elections

    Recent Stories

    Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini gets emotional; breaks silence for first time after husband's death RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini gets emotional; breaks silence for first time after husband's death

    Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint-ayh

    Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint

    Nainital Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid's vandalized house-dnm

    Nainital: Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid’s vandalized house

    To reduce fake spam accounts Instagram to roll out new features Details inside gcw

    To reduce fake, spam accounts, Instagram to roll out new features; Details inside

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out RCB

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon