    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr ‘Samman Rashi’ to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty

    Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state.

    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
    Dehradun: In the run up to the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised "Samman Rashi" – pay of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly polls.

    “I assure you if AAP comes to power in Uttarakhand, Col Kothiyal (the party's chief ministerial candidate) will meet the families of any soldier who is killed on the country's borders or police or paramilitary personnel who died on duty and hand them a cheque of Rs 1 crore,” Kejriwal said.

    In the building of a new Uttarakhand, Kejriwal also promised to give jobs in government to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners and use their patriotism, military skills and discipline fully in the building of a new Uttarakhand.

    Addressing AAP’s Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground, Kejriwal made the announcement. “Families of Army, police and paramilitary personnel who are martyred will be paid Rs 1 crore as Samman Rashi to honour their martyrdom,” he said.

    Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state.

    Raising questions on the treatment of martyred soldiers and their families by the previous governments, Kejriwal said, “When I became chief minister of Delhi, I was told wives of policemen killed in the line of duty got a sewing machine. Can that be the price of martyrdom?

    Kejriwal’s promise came ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in a few months.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
