UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘doesn't even know how to sit in a temple’

He also called Rahul Gandhi an election tourist. He even accused the Congress leader of maligning Amethi in Kerala.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the former MP from Amethi does not even know how to sit in a temple and knows nothing about “Hinduism or Hindutva”.

The Uttar Pradesh CM addressing a public rally in Gandhi’s former Lok Sabha constituency Amethi said, “Former MP from Amethi (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't even know how to sit in a temple. The priest of the temple he had visited had to teach him how to sit. He doesn't know what is Hinduism or Hindutva, and he is doing false propaganda.”

He also called Rahul Gandhi an election tourist. He even accused the Congress leader of maligning Amethi in Kerala.

Adityanath mounting his attack at the Opposition, said that not a single leader or the national president of Samajwadi Party, Congress or Bahujan Samaj Party came forward to help the public during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier in December, Rahul Gandhi had said, “A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?.”

Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.