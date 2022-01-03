  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘doesn't even know how to sit in a temple’

    He also called Rahul Gandhi an election tourist. He even accused the Congress leader of maligning Amethi in Kerala.

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, doesn't even know how to sit in a temple-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amethi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the former MP from Amethi does not even know how to sit in a temple and knows nothing about “Hinduism or Hindutva”.

    The Uttar Pradesh CM addressing a public rally in Gandhi’s former Lok Sabha constituency Amethi said, “Former MP from Amethi (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't even know how to sit in a temple. The priest of the temple he had visited had to teach him how to sit. He doesn't know what is Hinduism or Hindutva, and he is doing false propaganda.”

    He also called Rahul Gandhi an election tourist. He even accused the Congress leader of maligning Amethi in Kerala.

    Adityanath mounting his attack at the Opposition, said that not a single leader or the national president of Samajwadi Party, Congress or Bahujan Samaj Party came forward to help the public during the coronavirus crisis.

    Earlier in December, Rahul Gandhi had said, “A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?.”

    Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain closed till Jan 31 amid rising COVID cases, online classes to continue-dnm

    Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain closed till Jan 31 amid COVID surge, online classes to continue

    Pakistan BAT misadventure at border Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    Pakistan's BAT misadventure at border: Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    Malika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister of 'fooling her' over job and cash reward - ADT

    Malika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister of 'fooling her' over job and cash reward

    Karnataka active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%-dnm

    Karnataka’s active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%

    US allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez - ADT

    US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed SCJ

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

    football la liga Barca are back barcelona president Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland signing

    'Barca are back': Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland's signing

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations-ayh

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations

    Recent Videos

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon