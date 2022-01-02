  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand: 85 students isolated after COVID positive in Nainital; being treated in school

    Children who tested positive are isolated in the school itself and arrangements are made for them. The school has been classified into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the deputy collector.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nainital, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Nainital (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand witnessed as many as 85 students testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote. An ANI report said the school has been classified into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the deputy collector.

    “Initially, 11 students tested positive along with the school staff. Soon after, the Uttarakhand health department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be Covid-19 positive,” deputy collector Rahul Sah was quoted as saying.

    Also, children who tested positive are isolated in the school itself and arrangements are made for them. Meanwhile, the children whose reports came negative in the RT-PCR test will have a rapid antigen test and following that they would be discharged.

    Also read: India records 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,525

    The four people earlier infected with Omicron have recovered in the state. One Omicron case was reported from Uttarakhand on December 11 and three more on December 27. Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

    In the meantime, in another incident, as many as 13 students tested positive for Covid-19 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, with the authorities ordering a closure of the university until further orders.

    The decision to close the university located at Kakriyal near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was taken to contain the spread and ensure safety of the students and general public, PTI quoted an order issued by Reasi district magistrate Charandeep Singh as saying.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
