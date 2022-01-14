Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, the party's in-charge of Goa elections, has been presided over meetings attended by BJP state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently governs Goa, has chosen to fight 38 of the state's 40 Assembly seats in the next elections, a senior party functionary said on Friday. In an interview with PTI, the office-bearer stated that the party would not field a candidate on its symbol in two constituencies: Benaulim and Nuvem. People in the Benaulim and Nuvem seats have consistently voted for non-BJP candidates. These two seats are dominated by Christians.

Benaulim is currently represented by Churchill Alemao, who shifted to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month after being elected on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. In contrast, Nuvem is represented by Wilfred D'Sa, who won the previous election as a Congress candidate but later joined the ruling BJP. An official stated that a formal announcement regarding the candidates would be made when the party's parliamentary board approves the list on January 16.

The BJP's core committee has been gathering to finalise the names of the candidates.Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, the party's in-charge of Goa elections, has been presided over meetings attended by BJP state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and others.

On Thursday, Sawant informed reporters that BJP functionaries would travel to Delhi on January 15 to meet with senior brass. The party's parliamentary board will finalise candidate names the following day. The BJP presently rules Goa with 23 MLAs after four lawmakers resigned from the party and the House: Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha, Carlose Almeida, and Pravin Zantye. Aside from the BJP and the Congress, numerous other parties, including the TMC and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will contest the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.