  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, the party's in-charge of Goa elections, has been presided over meetings attended by BJP state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and others.

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats formal announcement on candidates soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently governs Goa, has chosen to fight 38 of the state's 40 Assembly seats in the next elections, a senior party functionary said on Friday. In an interview with PTI, the office-bearer stated that the party would not field a candidate on its symbol in two constituencies: Benaulim and Nuvem. People in the Benaulim and Nuvem seats have consistently voted for non-BJP candidates. These two seats are dominated by Christians.

    Benaulim is currently represented by Churchill Alemao, who shifted to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month after being elected on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. In contrast, Nuvem is represented by Wilfred D'Sa, who won the previous election as a Congress candidate but later joined the ruling BJP. An official stated that a formal announcement regarding the candidates would be made when the party's parliamentary board approves the list on January 16.

    The BJP's core committee has been gathering to finalise the names of the candidates.Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, the party's in-charge of Goa elections, has been presided over meetings attended by BJP state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and others.

    On Thursday, Sawant informed reporters that BJP functionaries would travel to Delhi on January 15 to meet with senior brass. The party's parliamentary board will finalise candidate names the following day. The BJP presently rules Goa with 23 MLAs after four lawmakers resigned from the party and the House: Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha, Carlose Almeida, and Pravin Zantye. Aside from the BJP and the Congress, numerous other parties, including the TMC and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will contest the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM face of AAP gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

    UP Election 2022 BJP MLA Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP leader Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to likely contest polls from Ayodhya suggest reports gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Ayodhya

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech gcw

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP Dara Singh Chauhan quits party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP, Dara Singh Chauhan quits party

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events

    Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted, says Praise the Lord-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted, says ‘Praise the Lord’

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing

    US President Joe Biden disappointed as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses-dnm

    US President Joe Biden ‘disappointed’ as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses

    Recent Videos

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon