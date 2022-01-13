UP Election 2022: Mother of Unnao rape victim among 50 women in Priyanka Gandhi's first list of candidates

“Our list sends a new message that if you have been a victim of harassment and torture, the Congress will support you,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

New Delhi: The Congress party has announced the first list of 125 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Announcing the names of candidates, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced the names of 50 women candidates, including the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim and former Delhi University Students’ Union leader Pankhuri Pathak. Out of the 125 candidates, 40 per cent (50 candidates) were women and 40 per cent were youth leaders.

“In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium,” she added.

Meanwhile, here are some of striking nominations that the Congress party has fielded. Noida to Pankhuri Pathak, Lucknow Central to Sadaf Zafar, Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid. Aradhana Mishra has been given a ticket from Rampur Khas who is also the present MLA from the constituency.

The leader who raised her voice for the Sonbhadra massacre victims has been given a ticket from Umbha. Ticket to Asha worker Poonam Pandey from Shahjahanpur. Congress leader, Sadaf Jafar, who went to jail for anti-NRC agitation has been given ticket from Lucknow Central.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

