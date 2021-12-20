  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to take part in women empowerment programme

    During the programme, under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries.
     

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to take part in women empowerment programme-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 1:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a bid to woo women voters ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday (December 21) and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the programme is being held as per PM Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources.

    “In this endeavour to support women, the PM will transfer an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups, benefitting around 16 lakh women,” PMO informed. “This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15000 per SHG,” they added.

    To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the Prime Minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

    Also read: Centre to start countrywide campaign today to address public issues as part of 'Good Governance' week

    During the programme, under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

    The district administration has intensified preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sangam city on Tuesday.

    The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of approximate Rs 1 crore for one unit.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Two RSS workers arrested in SDPI leader KS Shaan's murder case-dnm

    Kerala: Two RSS workers arrested in SDPI leader KS Shaan’s murder case

    Exclusive interview Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra on Belagavi religious conversion

    Exclusive: 'Those undergoing religious conversion will lose government benefits'

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Aadhaar Voter ID linkage Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls government Bill absurd

    Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

    Recent Stories

    77 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast gcw

    77 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan-dnm

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say RCB

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

    Upset with repair costs Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite watch video gcw

    Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH) SCJ

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon