UP Election 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to take part in women empowerment programme

During the programme, under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries.

In a bid to woo women voters ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday (December 21) and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the programme is being held as per PM Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources.

“In this endeavour to support women, the PM will transfer an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups, benefitting around 16 lakh women,” PMO informed. “This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15000 per SHG,” they added.

To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the Prime Minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

Also read: Centre to start countrywide campaign today to address public issues as part of 'Good Governance' week

During the programme, under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

The district administration has intensified preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sangam city on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of approximate Rs 1 crore for one unit.