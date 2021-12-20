Centre to start countrywide campaign today to address public issues as part of 'Good Governance' week

The Ministry of Personnel has organised a series of Public Grievances and Pensions programmes during the week of December 20-25, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemoration.

As part of the 'Good Governance' week, the Union government will undertake a countrywide campaign beginning Monday in all districts, states, and union territories to address public issues and enhance service delivery. The Ministry of Personnel has organised a series of Public Grievances and Pensions programmes during the week of December 20-25, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemoration. The subject of the good governance week is "prashasan gaon ki aur," which will include a campaign to address public concerns and improve service delivery in all districts, states, and union territories.

In his greeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes for the success of 'sushasan saptah,' saying that we are moving quickly to build a transparent system and efficient process during the independence phase and seamless government to ensure all-round and all-inclusive growth. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, will be the special guest at the opening ceremony of the Good Governance Week and will launch the exhibition on good governance techniques. He will also unveil the Good Governance Week webpage and a booklet detailing DARPG's two-year successes.

On occasion, a video titled 'prashasan gaon ki aur' will be played. The 'Good Governance Index-an evaluation of the quality of governance in states and Union Territories will be released.

Over 700 district collectors will take part in the campaign, during which they will visit tehsil/panchayat Samiti headquarters to give speedy grievance redressal and enhance service delivery.

The DARPG and state governments have published guidelines on district collectors' activities in tehsil/panchayat Samiti offices. According to the announcement, video clips of district-level good governance practices will be developed and documented.

