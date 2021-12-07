  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    Addressing a rally after the inauguration of projects in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gorakhpur, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three mega projects -- the fertiliser plant, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur. The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

    The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL). The plant has been revived by the government after remaining shut for over 30 years. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in July 2016. According to the government, the plant will help the country in becoming Aatmanirbhar in urea production.

    The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    Addressing a rally after the inauguration of projects in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles.”

    PM Narendra Modi said that before 2014, shortage of urea used to make headlines. But situation has improved now. Praising the Adityanath government, he said that sugarcane dues the BJP govt paid to farmers in 4.5 years is more than the amount paid by previous UP governments in 10 years.

    Slamming the Opposition, the PM said that these (Oppn) people can never understand that even during Corona crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop. Today entire UP knows that the ‘red caps’ cared about ‘red beacons’ alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The ‘red caps’ want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia, he said.

    PM Modi added that the ‘red caps’ want to form a government to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the ‘red caps’ are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
