    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    As per sources, the influential Tiwari may switch over to SP formally on December 10 in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh the Bahujan Samaj Party has expelled Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, his elder brother and ex-MP Kushal Tiwari and their relative Ganesh Shankar Pandey. As per a press release, action was taken against them for indulging in indiscipline and not behaving properly with senior office-bearers of the party.

    As per sources, the influential Tiwari may switch over to SP formally on December 10 in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. According to highly placed sources, Hari Shankar Tiwari’s son Kushal recently met Akhilesh in Lucknow. Sources also revealed that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Hari Shankar Tiwari over a video call as the latter couldn’t come in person due to health issues.

    Harishankar is considered a big name among Brahmin leaders of Purvanchal and with his family coming within the SP fold, it will strengthen the SP roots in Purvanchal ahead of the crucial 2022 UP Polls.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    After this development, BSP's strength in the Assembly has dropped to 5. BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now.

    On the other hand, the ruling BJP is also focusing hard on the Purvanchal region with several big leaders like PM Modi, CM Yogi and senior BJP leaders already doing back-to-back events in this region. Today, PM Modi inaugurated several projects worth Rs 9,600 crore -- Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Ltd fertiliser plant, and ICMR's Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur. 

