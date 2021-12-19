  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' marathon

    The Congress, which has launched a women-centric campaign led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, plans to organize similar marathons across the state in the days to come.
     

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Raebareli, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year, the Congress is determined to trounce the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has come up with several programmes to reach out to the women voters. A huge marathon race was organised in Meerut today, in which 4,000 girls participated as part of the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ programme.

    The Congress, which has launched a women-centric campaign led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, plans to organize similar marathons across the state in the days to come.

    Congress spokesperson Harikishan Ambedkar said that the girls/women's marathon covered 5 kms starting from Sports Stadium in Meerut, passing through SSP Office, Chaudhary Charan Singh Park, Stadium, in front of Circuit House and ended at Victoria Park, Sports Stadium. He said the winner was awarded a scooty, second a smartphone and third a smart watch.

    During a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' session in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged women to vote for candidates who sincerely wish to empower them. She stated that empowerment does not imply the possession of a gas cylinder or a toilet. She remarked that empowerment involves self-reliance and that women should pick their priorities, build their own lives, and combat all forms of exploitation.

    The Congress leader said that women want to educate their daughters because they want her to lead a life, which is better than what they have led. “This is the dream of every mother and we will support every woman in this effort. There is nothing that women cannot do but they must first realize their own strength,” said Priyanka.

    “There is exploitation everywhere -- at home, at work, in society. Even the women in police force are being exploited. We want you to understand your power,” she added.

    The Congress leader taking on the BJP said all parties are working on wooing the feminine gender now after she released a women’s manifesto. “ASHA workers have been given a raise - why did they not get the raise in five years? The Prime Minister will be addressing an all-woman programme this week,” said Priyanka.

    “We made a small start and things have begun changing. Juts realise that if you can stand up, you can change the politics too,” she added.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
