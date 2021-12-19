UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress National President, undertook a day-long visit to Amethi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 18. Priyanka Gandhi, UP General Secretary, accompanied him. On November 14, the Congress party began a national protest movement called 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' to expose the Centre's mishandling of the economy.

Addressing the public, the Congress leader expressed his joy at returning and thanked everyone for their love and support. Rahul recalled how, when they were little, he and his father used to travel to Amethi. He stated that there are now adequately constructed roads, but that there were no roads previously, and that during rains, Priyanka and him accompanied their father in waist-deep water. Rahul Gandhi, calling it a familial relationship rather than a political one, stated that they have a long and essentially real relationship.

Speaking at a rally in Amethi, Rahul stated that despite the prime minister's claims that the agricultural laws would assist farmers, the farmers banded together against the government, and after a year, the Prime Minister was forced to apologise. He further stated that when the Congress party inquired about the compensation to be paid to the families of farmers who died during the protest, he stated that no farmers perished during the agitation.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was at Amethi to participate in the 'Padyatra' with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during which he blasted the Narendra Modi government for repealing three farm laws.