UP Election 2022: MoS, SP Maurya's close aide Dharam Singh Saini resigns, returns official residence

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday and returned the security cover and residence allotted to him by the state government. Dharam Singh Saini is the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration (MoS).

He is a close aide of another Uttar Pradesh minister, SP Maurya, who recently resigned from the cabinet and the BJP.

This is the third resignation within a span of a few days in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from his position and cited neglect of farmers, Dalits and the unemployment in the state as reasons behind his exit.

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya. At the time, Maurya had said that many more legislators would follow suit.

He said he was resigning due to “gross neglect” towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders. Over the following days, several other BJP MLAs Brajesh Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma, Bhagwati Sagar, Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya among others, quit the party.

Earlier, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that one to two ministers would quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet daily and this figure would go up to 18 by January 20. Rajbhar has struck an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 assembly elections.

A total of seven Uttar Pradesh MLAs have resigned over the last three days ahead the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.