  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Jan 19, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, giving a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP elections.  Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav reacting to Aparna Yadav joining BJP, said, “I congratulate her. I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding.” Along with this, when asked whether Mulayam Singh Yadav would have agreed on this, he said that “Netaji would have tried to convince her a lot”.

    The young politician ran as a Samajwadi Party candidate in the 2017 state election from Lucknow Cantt, finishing second to Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had left the Congress to join the BJP. Aparna Yadav has previously praised several of the BJP government's efforts. She also contributed Rs 11 lakh rupees to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)
    Video Icon
    India News

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)