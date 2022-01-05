  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    The experts have already declared the third wave of Covid-19 infection led by the Omicron strain in the country.

    Aditi T
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    The Congress party revoked all political programs and rallies scheduled in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, post the shocking incident in Bareilly district yesterday, where hundreds of female participants were seen without masks and were nearly caught in a stampede.

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too called off a government function in Gautam Buddh Nagar district as the region reports the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

    The ruling party has not yet confirmed if all of its events and rallies are canceled like Congress. The state will soon vote for a new government and parties are planning events, which will assemble thousands of people and make it difficult to follow Covid protocols. The experts have already declared a third wave of Covid-19 infections led by the Omicron strain in the country.

    A stampede-like situation occurred during a marathon event organized by Congress in Bareilly, and videos surfaced on the internet, where hundreds of women were seen without masks, grouped for a marathon.  

    In the visuals, the entire road was crowded, and as they started, a few participants tripped and fell in front, causing a scary incident as most of them pushed to get past those in the front. The incident almost called for a stampede, and 3 minor girls were injured.
     

    The Allahabad High Court last month asked the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a call on the scheduled election in a state in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

    Last week it was announced after the meeting between the Union Health Ministry officials and the Election Commission that the election will be contested as scheduled.

    Preventive measures were announced considering Covid-19, including extension in voting hours, increasing voting booths. However, the commission did not cancel the organized meetups by all the parties including BJP and Congress.

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said, "Our responsibility begins after poll dates are announced and the model code of conduct kicks in. Till then, the responsibility lies with the state government, and they would act as per recommendations of the state disaster management authority."

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Audi, BMW reports record sales in India during 2021; Read details

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

