  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Elections 2022: All parties favour holding of Assembly polls on time with COVID protocols, says EC

    A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to review the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

    UP Elections 2022: All parties favour holding of Assembly polls on time with COVID protocols, says EC-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: amid demands to postpone polls due to the Omicron threat The Election Commission on Thursday held a press conference at 12 pm and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced that all political parties have told the election commission that the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections should be conducted on time, following Covid-19 protocols.

    “Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

    “All parties have raised the issue of rallies being held in violation of Covid protocols and asked for restrictions to be put in place. We have taken cognisance of all points raised by the political parties and we will conduct an inclusive election in which no voter will be left behind,” he added.

    He further said that the final list of voters will be released on January 5, adding that voting will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.

    “VVPATs will be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process,” said Chandra.

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: BJP to kick off campaign with PM Modi's rally likely on January 5

    “People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps,” said the CEC.

    He also said that the final list of eligible voters will be released on January 5, 2022. The polling time for the assembly elections in the state has been extended by an hour and will be held from 8 am to 6 pm, the Chief Election Commissioner announced.

    A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to review the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

    The CEC's statement comes amid widespread concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, and the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

    The Allahabad High Court last week had requested the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider postponing the assembly polls in UP, slated to be held in February-March next year, by a month or two in view of the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Omicron threat: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year's celebrations, parties banned-dnm

    Omicron threat: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year’s celebrations, parties banned

    6 terrorists killed, one cop injured in south Kashmir in two separate encounters - ADT

    6 JeM terrorists killed, one cop injured in south Kashmir in two separate encounters

    Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 months, state declared disturbed area-dnm

    Setback for CM Neiphiu Rio, Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 months

    Rs 500 cr loss on New Year, 30% loss with curfew : Hotels, Bar and Restaurant associations seek relaxation-dnm

    Rs 500 cr loss on New Year, 30% loss with curfew : Hotels, Bar and Restaurant associations seek relaxation

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into Rajput trouble drb

    Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    Here's how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics-dnm

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    Recent Videos

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Video Icon
    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon