UP Elections 2022: All parties favour holding of Assembly polls on time with COVID protocols, says EC

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to review the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

New Delhi: amid demands to postpone polls due to the Omicron threat The Election Commission on Thursday held a press conference at 12 pm and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced that all political parties have told the election commission that the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections should be conducted on time, following Covid-19 protocols.

“Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

“All parties have raised the issue of rallies being held in violation of Covid protocols and asked for restrictions to be put in place. We have taken cognisance of all points raised by the political parties and we will conduct an inclusive election in which no voter will be left behind,” he added.

He further said that the final list of voters will be released on January 5, adding that voting will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.

“VVPATs will be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process,” said Chandra.

“People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps,” said the CEC.

The polling time for the assembly elections in the state has been extended by an hour and will be held from 8 am to 6 pm, the Chief Election Commissioner announced.

The CEC's statement comes amid widespread concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, and the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The Allahabad High Court last week had requested the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider postponing the assembly polls in UP, slated to be held in February-March next year, by a month or two in view of the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.