    UP Election 2022: Chhattisgarh CM says EC not acting fairly, questions UP Police’s ‘selective’ FIR against him

    A day after Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms while campaigning for the Assembly polls, Baghel has alleged that the Election Commission doesn’t seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    As political parties battle it out for the largest state Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has lashed out at the Election Commission of India alleging unfair treatment to different parties.

    A day after Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms while campaigning for the Assembly polls, Baghel has alleged that the Election Commission doesn’t seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent.

    “The Election Commission should keep its role transparent. The agency is not seen to be acting fairly at the beginning itself, then what will happen later,” said Baghel in a video statement shared on his Twitter handle over the FIR registered against him.

    Earlier, a UP police spokesperson had said that an FIR was lodged against the Chhattisgarh CM and others for violating Covid-19 rules as set by the Election Commission when they were in the Sector 113 police station area in Noida.

    Senior Congress observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Baghel is currently campaigning in the northern state.

    “Why action against the BJP candidate and the minister was not taken in Amroha even though they had been engaged in door-to-door campaigning for the last five days?” questioned Baghel.

    Speaking about the incident in Noida, Baghel said that he was accompanied by 15-20 security personnel along with the UP Police.

    “At least 30-40 journalists were also present, then why the FIR was registered only against me? What I can do when people come to meet me and how the election campaign will be conducted,” Baghel questioned.

    The Election Commission should come forward to physically explain the method for campaigning and we will follow it, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel added.

