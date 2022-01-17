  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav offers SP ticket to BJP MLA as BJP fields CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

    “I remember the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). I had seen Radha Mohan Agarwal on the occasion. He was not able to find a seat and had to keep standing. He has been insulted the most in the BJP government,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav offers SP ticket to BJP MLA as BJP fields CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the BJP decided to field Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly seat in the upcoming Assembly polls and denied ticket to sitting MLA, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav cashing in on the opportunity on Monday sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Dr Radha Mohan Agarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat.

    Asked about BJP’s Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Agarwal, the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters here, “If you (reporters) can establish contact with him and speak to him, the ticket will be announced, and he will get the ticket.” Yadav was speaking to reporters at his party headquarters here on the occasion of 'Ann Sankalp Divas'. Agarwal has been the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat since 2002.

    “I remember the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). I had seen Radha Mohan Agarwal on the occasion. He was not able to find a seat and had to keep standing. He has been insulted the most in the BJP government,” Yadav said.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Sitting MLA Dr Agarwal halts campaigning as BJP fields Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

    On a question about BJP’s disgruntled MLAs, Yadav had earlier asserted, “We cannot give seats to everyone. The BJP can distribute its tickets. We cannot take anyone (into the SP) now.” But, as soon as Agarwal's name was mentioned, he said he would give him the ticket.

    Meanwhile, on a question on Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Ravan, the SP chief said, “I had said the SP had given respect to the people of the alliance and had also sacrificed to cement the alliance. At this point of time, whatever sacrifices have to be made should be made.” “The SP is making sacrifices. As far as Chandrashekhar (Ravan) is concerned, I had given him seats. If he wants to help as a brother, he can do so,” Yadav added, according to a PTI report.

    “Chandrashekhar had initially accepted two seats, but he said later that his organisation could not agree on it. In this scenario why should the SP be blamed?” he asked.

    “That is why I am saying people are hatching conspiracies. Do not level allegations if someone has said anything. Several conspiracies are being hatched for the UP elections and they will be hatched in future as well,” Yadav said.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Padma Shri awardee, eminent social activist Shanti Devi dies in Odisha, PM Modi, CM Patnaik express grief-dnm

    Padma Shri awardee, eminent social activist Shanti Devi dies in Odisha, PM Modi, CM Patnaik express grief

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allows essential service voters to exercise franchise using postal ballot-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allows essential service voters to exercise franchise using postal ballot

    Punjab Election 2022 EC revises polling date voting to be held on February 20 gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: EC revises polling date; voting to be held on February 20

    UP Election 2022: Sitting MLA Dr Agarwal halts campaigning as BJP fields Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Sitting MLA Dr Agarwal halts campaigning as BJP fields Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

    Republic Day 2022 Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Republic Day 2022: Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Recent Stories

    Football Who will replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager Roberto Martinez leading contender; Wayne Rooney an option

    Who will replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager? Roberto Martinez leading contender; Wayne Rooney an option

    Political comments Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases - ADT

    'Political comments': Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases

    Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know RCB

    Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know

    China constructs artificial moon which simulates low gravity conditions on Earth gcw

    China constructs 'artificial moon' which simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Poll claims 60 per cent voters unhappy with BJP government

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Poll claims 60 per cent voters unhappy with BJP government

    Recent Videos

    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon