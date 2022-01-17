UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav offers SP ticket to BJP MLA as BJP fields CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

“I remember the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). I had seen Radha Mohan Agarwal on the occasion. He was not able to find a seat and had to keep standing. He has been insulted the most in the BJP government,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

As the BJP decided to field Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly seat in the upcoming Assembly polls and denied ticket to sitting MLA, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav cashing in on the opportunity on Monday sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Dr Radha Mohan Agarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat.

Asked about BJP’s Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Agarwal, the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters here, “If you (reporters) can establish contact with him and speak to him, the ticket will be announced, and he will get the ticket.” Yadav was speaking to reporters at his party headquarters here on the occasion of 'Ann Sankalp Divas'. Agarwal has been the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat since 2002.

“I remember the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). I had seen Radha Mohan Agarwal on the occasion. He was not able to find a seat and had to keep standing. He has been insulted the most in the BJP government,” Yadav said.

On a question about BJP’s disgruntled MLAs, Yadav had earlier asserted, “We cannot give seats to everyone. The BJP can distribute its tickets. We cannot take anyone (into the SP) now.” But, as soon as Agarwal's name was mentioned, he said he would give him the ticket.

Meanwhile, on a question on Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Ravan, the SP chief said, “I had said the SP had given respect to the people of the alliance and had also sacrificed to cement the alliance. At this point of time, whatever sacrifices have to be made should be made.” “The SP is making sacrifices. As far as Chandrashekhar (Ravan) is concerned, I had given him seats. If he wants to help as a brother, he can do so,” Yadav added, according to a PTI report.

“Chandrashekhar had initially accepted two seats, but he said later that his organisation could not agree on it. In this scenario why should the SP be blamed?” he asked.

“That is why I am saying people are hatching conspiracies. Do not level allegations if someone has said anything. Several conspiracies are being hatched for the UP elections and they will be hatched in future as well,” Yadav said.