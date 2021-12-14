  • Facebook
    Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi Adityanath didn't take a dip in Ganga as he knew it is dirty

    Yadav said that the BJP spent millions of rupees cleaning the Ganga, but CM Yogi Adityanath knew the Ganga was filthy, which is why he did not take a swim.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party alleged on Tuesday that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take a bath in the Ganga because he knew it was polluted. Yadav said that the BJP spent millions of rupees cleaning the Ganga, but CM Yogi Adityanath knew the Ganga was filthy, which is why he did not take a swim. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is fully aware that none of the rivers is clean," the Samajwadi Party chief was reported as saying today by news agency ANI.

    One of the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on Monday was a plunge in the Ganga at the launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. While he accompanied him to the inauguration, he did not accompany the Prime Minister to the dip.

    Later, he shared a photo of the Prime Minister kneeling in the river, offering his prayers.  Yogi Adityanath attacked political opponents in his speech at the opening of the 800 crores on Monday, blaming them for the "filth and congestion" that have been a blight on the country's spiritual capital for decades. The opposition has maintained that the BJP's five-year rule has done little to ease the situation. They claim that even the Prime Minister's "Swacchata Abhiyan," which he began shortly after taking office in 2014, failed to clean the city.

    Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says 'Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai'

    Akhilesh Yadav's statements on Tuesday were the latest in a series of political volleys between the SP and the BJP, the two leading candidates in the Uttar Pradesh election, which is set to take place next year. Previously, he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that people spend their dying days in Varanasi. When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Etawah, "That [Banaras] is a place to dwell." Banaras is where many spend their dying days."

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
