    UP Election 2022: Sitting MLA Dr Agarwal halts campaigning as BJP fields Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

    As soon as the announcement was made, sitting MLA Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who was actively campaigning for the election, stopped his campaign.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gorakhpur, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    The bugle for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has been sounded and all political parties are busy making a strategy to gain ground in India’s largest state. Meanwhile, all eyes were on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (Sunday) to see which seat CM Yogi Adityanath contest would from. Ending all speculations, the BJP decided that Yogi will not contest from Ayodhya, but from his home district Gorakhpur (Gorakh Pur Sadar seat).

    As soon as the announcement was made, MLA Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who was actively campaigning for the election, stopped his campaign and wrote on his Facebook page that today's program has to be postponed due to unavoidable tasks. ... I'm sorry.

    Though sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been denied ticket from Gorakhpur Sadar seat, he is in favour of CM Yogi Adityanath contesting from here. Yogi had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017.

    It is said that Yogi Adityanath was responsible for Radha Mohan to be established as an MLA. In the year 1989, BJP named Shiv Pratap Shukla its candidate in the Assembly elections from Gorakhpur. And hence, Shiv Pratap Shukla became MLA from Gorakhpur for four consecutive terms. However, for the fifth time, against Shiv Pratap, the current Peethadheeshwar of Gorakhnath temple and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fielded Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal from the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in the year 2002. He blessed his candidature, held meetings in favour of Das by holding the stage himself.

    As a result, Das Agarwal brought the victory lap of Shiv Pratap (current Rajya Sabha member) of BJP to a halt. Agrawal of All India Hindu Mahasabha won with 38,830 votes, while Samajwadi Party's Pramod Tekriwal came second with 20,382 votes and Shiv Pratap Shukla, who won four consecutive times, was satisfied by getting 14,509 votes.

    After this, in the year 2007, instead of Shiv Pratap Shukla, BJP fielded Dr Aggarwal, who won from Hindu Mahasabha, on its symbol. Dr Agarwal hoisted the BJP flag by getting 49,714 votes. He then cemented BJP’s position by winning Assembly election in 2012 and 2017.

    Yogi confirms victory in Gorakhpur

    Whether be it the election of Mayor or Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, Yogi’s support in every election paves the way for the candidate’s victory. The public also walks with the candidate who is blessed by Yogi Adityanath. In Gorakhpur, Yogi is rising above every party, and he has also made it felt from time to time.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
