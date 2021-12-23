Unlike Delta variant, Omicron infections less likely to lead to hospitalisation, reveals Study

Two studies released on Wednesday in the United Kingdom found that Omicron infection patients are less likely to result in hospitalisation than those who got the Delta variation.

While discussions and government policy are leaning toward a booster injection of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the wake of the highly contagious mutant strain Omicron, a recent study indicated that infection with the most current variation is less likely to place you in the hospital. Two studies released on Wednesday in the United Kingdom found that Omicron infection patients are less likely to result in hospitalisation than those who got the Delta variation. The preliminary investigations were met with scepticism by specialists, who emphasised that while the new variety may not have a significant impact, its increased infectiousness may increase the number of cases.

According to Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish study, "this is qualified good news" – "qualified since these are early data, statistically significant, and we are showing a lower chance of hospitalisation." The Covid-19 infections in the Scottish research were classed as 'Delta against Omicron' in November and December.

It was discovered during the study that "Omicron is related with a two-thirds decrease in the likelihood of Covid-19 hospitalisation compared to Delta." On the other hand, a booster dose provided significant protection against the symptomatic infection of Omicron, which has a spike protein that is more than 30 times that of Delta.

Also Read | WHO says rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional COVID vaccine doses deepening inequity

While the lowered likelihood of hospitalisation with the Omicron variation is comforting, the risk of infection remains relatively high, according to Azra Ghani of Imperial College London, who co-authored the research in England. Vaccines continue to provide the highest protection against illness and hospitalisation with the addition of the booster dose, he noted.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization's European director encouraged governments to brace themselves for a "significant increase" in COVID-19 infections as Omicron spreads, and he suggested widespread use of boosters for protection.