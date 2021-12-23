WHO says rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional COVID vaccine doses deepening inequity

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, maintained that the emphasis must be getting vaccinations to vulnerable individuals worldwide rather than delivering extra doses to those previously vaccinated. He said no country would be able to boost its way out of the epidemic.

The World Health Organization's chief cautioned on Wednesday that wealthier nations' hurry to distribute extra Covid vaccine doses was exacerbating the imbalance in availability of vaccines, which was extending the epidemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, maintained that the emphasis must be getting vaccinations to vulnerable individuals worldwide rather than delivering extra doses to those previously vaccinated. He said no country would be able to boost its way out of the epidemic.

The United Nations has long denounced the significant disparities in access to Covid vaccinations.

It contends that permitting Covid to increase unchecked in some areas significantly raises the likelihood of new, more deadly strains arising. According to Tedros, blanket booster programmes are more likely to prolong the pandemic than to end it. Tedros urged in vain months ago for a halt on booster doses to vaccinated, healthy individuals until at least 40% of people in all countries had had a first shot. He noted on Wednesday that, while enough vaccinations were distributed internationally this year to meet that aim, global supply disruptions meant that just half of the world's countries had done so.

According to UN estimates, around 67 percent of individuals in high-income nations have received at least one vaccination dosage, whereas just 10 percent of those in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose. His remarks came after the Omicron variant's rapid spread worldwide since its discovery in South Africa last month dashed expectations that the pandemic worst was past.

According to the WHO, the new form is spreading at an unprecedented rate and has already been found in 106 countries. Early evidence suggests that it may be better at avoiding some vaccination protections, prompting a rush to offer boosters. As the number of reported cases climbs, the United Nations Health Organization has encouraged governments and individuals to take all necessary precautions to restrict the virus's spread as the Christmas season approaches.

The WHO's director on the Covid epidemic, Maria Van Kerkhove, emphasised that people now know what they need to do, from wearing masks to physically separating themselves.