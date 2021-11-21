Union Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws on November 24

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have set formal withdrawal of the laws via Parliamentary procedures as a condition to ending their protests.

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the withdrawal of the three farm laws on Wednesday (November 24), said official sources on Sunday. The bills will then be introduced before the Parliament after it convenes for the winter session on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab on Friday announced his government's decision to withdraw the three farm bills.

The government introduced the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 during Parliament’s Monsoon Session in 2020.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have set formal withdrawal of the laws via Parliamentary procedures as a condition to ending their protests. They also want fulfilment of the other demands, like guarantee on MSP and compensation for deaths during the year-long protests.

In a meeting held earlier in the day at Delhi’s Tikri border, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions said the protests would continue along with the scheduled programmes, such as the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 and the tractor march to Parliament on the opening day of the Winter Session on November 29.

“We'll write an open letter to the PM. Pending demands will be mentioned in it - MSP committee, its rights, it's time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020 and withdrawal of cases against farmers. We'll also write to him to sack the minister related to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI following the completion of the meeting.