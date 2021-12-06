Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

The college held its annual day fest over a week ago, which could have been the source of spread of the virus.

Hyderabad: Around 43 medical students studying at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district of Telangana have tested positive for Covid-19 after the college held its annual day fest over a week ago, which could have been the source of spread of the virus. Authorities have suspended classes and shut down the campus.

Karimnagar district medical and health officer Dr Juveria said the government had not been informed about the intention to conduct a physical gathering of so many people for the annual day event. Many were reportedly not wearing masks during the function.

“So far 200 people have been tested. On Monday, there will be a special camp to test all 1,000 people on the campus,” Dr Juveira said as reported by PTI.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao said, “We have intensified surveillance mechanisms at the international airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers have arrived in the city since Dec 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to the chosen facility.”

Srinivas Rao highlighted, “their samples have been sent for genome sequencing results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are the Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant.”

“As far as the covid is concerned the situation is completely under control in Telangana. Our recovery rate is 98.18% so this is not the time for the people to panic, but definitely high time to be careful and attentive and adhere to all the covid protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand Sanitation, not participating in large gatherings,” said Rao as quoted by PTI.

According to reports, 13 students had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and 26 tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, all the students, staff are being tested and a sanitation drive was carried out.